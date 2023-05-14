iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,113,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

