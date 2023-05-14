iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IEMG stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

