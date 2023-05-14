iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 562,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

