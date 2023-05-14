iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,749 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 992,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

