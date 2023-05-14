iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

