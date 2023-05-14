iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,823,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.