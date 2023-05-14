iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 874,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

