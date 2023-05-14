iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

