iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 654.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297,338. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

