Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 554 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,662,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,102,000 after buying an additional 270,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

