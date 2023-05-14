Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,629,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 168,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

