Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

