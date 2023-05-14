Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.08. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

