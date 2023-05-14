Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 761,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 121,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

