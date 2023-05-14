Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $733,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

