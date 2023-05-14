Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $385,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

