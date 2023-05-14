Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 853,190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

