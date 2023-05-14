Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,936 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in VTEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in VTEX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.85 on Friday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTEX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

