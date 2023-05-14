Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NYSE AYI opened at $157.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

