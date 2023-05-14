Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NYSE KFY opened at $47.78 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

