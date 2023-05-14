Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $123.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

