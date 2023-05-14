Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 55,998 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,203 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Perficient worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 102,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.74 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.