Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 16,901.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 249,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 248,447 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

