Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $92.88 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,202 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $92,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Elastic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of ESTC opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

