Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,720 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 3.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Howmet Aerospace worth $122,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $43.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

