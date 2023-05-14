Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases 1,572,927 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572,927 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Peloton Interactive worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

