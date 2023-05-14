Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 7,944 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.34 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.