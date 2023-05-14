Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

