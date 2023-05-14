JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 11.9% in April

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JD.com by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

