JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.