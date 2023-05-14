Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 74,252 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $97,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,583,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

