Jennison Associates LLC Buys 16,723 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $88,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

