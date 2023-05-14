Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384,445 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Entergy worth $103,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ETR opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

