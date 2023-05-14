Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 157,681 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,681 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $130,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.