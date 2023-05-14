Jennison Associates LLC Sells 107,306 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Edison International worth $72,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

