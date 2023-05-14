Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $83,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $182.76 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $206.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

