Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

