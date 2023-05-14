Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jowell Global Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 225,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,362. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

