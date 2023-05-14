Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,226.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

