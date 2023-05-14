Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

