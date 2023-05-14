KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

