KeyCorp Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $53.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,710,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

