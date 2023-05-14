Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYUF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

