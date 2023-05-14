KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $24.19 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,113.76 or 1.00034379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,969,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,969,016 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,969,016.92290686. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00873482 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $109.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

