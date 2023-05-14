Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after buying an additional 179,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $271.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

