Kidder Stephen W Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

