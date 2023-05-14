Kidder Stephen W Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

