Kidder Stephen W Sells 5,078 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 1.7 %

APTV opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.