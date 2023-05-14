Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

