KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

